Ariana Grande Fans Think She's Singing About Dalton Gomez, Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande's released her new deluxe album, "Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead" -- and of course, everyone’s dissecting the lyrics, convinced she’s spilling tea about certain men in her life ... including her ex-husband, and her present boo, Ethan Slater.

First up -- Ariana seems to be diving into her split from Dalton Gomez in "Twilight Zone" (yup, an apparent nod to the eerie TV classic) ... and she sings about not feeling like herself -- making it pretty clear she’s reflecting on a relationship that had her in a daze.

She lays it all out, singing … "Were we just mistaken? / Disguised our intentions? / Our nest was a masquerade / Why do I still protect you? / Pretend these songs aren’t about you."

Dalton’s not getting off easy ... 'cause fans are also reading into "Past Life," thinking it's about him, especially with those lyrics about moving on from a past love.

Yep, she’s definitely in her feels -- pulling back the curtain on a relationship that wasn’t what it seemed.

As for her other tune, "Hampstead" ... that's gotta be about Ethan, especially since she lived in the London neighborhood of Hampstead while filming for "Wicked," where they met on set.

In this tune, she ain't reflecting about what went wrong... but it's more about putting their haters on blast while waving the flag for her love with Ethan.