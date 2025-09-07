Sabrina Carpenter, More Stars Attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards always make for some crazy moments -- Sabrina Carpenter making out with an alien, anyone? -- and, this year's edition brought out some wild fashion we gotta show ya.

Speaking of Sabrina, she pulled up in a sparkly red, mesh outfit ... adding a lavender wrap to the ensemble. Tate McRae arrived in a sheer white dress ... which allowed her matching underwear to peek out from beneath the fabric.

Doja Cat seemed to channel her inner Dolly Parton in a low-cut minidress and big hairdo ... while Livvy Dunne proved orange can't replace the classic black, looking like an awards show pro with a short black blazer over matching bra -- and a pair of black slacks to boot.

Ariana Grande wore a black dress with white polka dots and a ruffled section around her waist ... leaving the Glinda pink behind for now -- though "Wicked: For Good" is set to come out in the next few months.

Gabby Windey teased onlookers in a black, mesh outfit ... with her thong rising just above the top of her pants -- bringing back an early 2000s fashion classic.

While many wore risqué outfits to the show ... actress Megan Stalter decided to go with a bulky white dress and diamond Dunkin' Donuts cup. She still looks great, though we're sure she'll catch some flak online for this one.