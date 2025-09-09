Get Ariana Grande's Lip-Plumper and More R.E.M. Beauty Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

My gloss is poppin, gee, thanks, just bought it ... and it's R.E.M Beauty. If you need a little shimmer and shine in your makeup routine, you can't go wrong with Ariana Grande's iconic beauty brand.

From lustrous liquid eyeshadows to shimmering glossy balms and lip plumper ... the latter of which boasts a "new and improved formula" ... Ariana has crafted the makeup collection of our dreams. Whether you just want to add a little bit of magic into your day or want to go all out for a night on the town, here are some of Ari's R.E.M Beauty faves.

Who needs filler when you've got On Your Collar Plumping Lipgloss?

With its new clean, vegan formulation, it’s got triple the plumping power as before, guaranteeing you an instantly volumized pout. Plus, you’ll get hydrated, softer and smoother lips with a glossy, high-shine finish. And whether you’re after a more refined shine, like Ariana’s fav shade Jelly Sandals, or want to make a statement with Chuckie’s lavender hue, there’s sure to be a color you love.

"She really tingles, don't say I didn't warn you!" Ariana shared on IG.

More is more with Ariana’s fav Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow. You’ll shimmer and shine with this lustrous liquid eyeshadow ... that literally had Ariana singing its praises.

With just one-stroke of the fluffy, tapered teardrop applicator, you’ll get an instant sparkle that dries down to a high-impact, crease-resistant finish. Available in a variety of metallic hues, you won’t be skipping your favorite shimmering shade on your next night out.

You can use the Eclipse Glow Stick for just about anything!

While Ari likes to use it as a highlighter, you can also apply it to cheeks and lips ... giving you a glassy shine in the brand’s signature Fembot duochrome iridescent shimmer. It adds an instant high shine effect to any makeup look, catching light and reflecting the perfectly unique tone for each wearer.

“It’s perfect if you just want a tiny bit of sparkle to put a little bit of magic into your day,” Ariana explained in a video.

Can’t get enough sparkle? The Sweet Dreams Eyeshadow Singlet is the pressed-powder eyeshadow you’ve been searching for.

This high-impact, duochrome eyeshadow lays down longwearing, velvety color…all with just one swipe. The shade Fembot catches light, reflecting the perfectly unique tone for each wearer. And Ari doesn’t just use it on her lids, she uses it as a highlighter too…and anywhere else she wants some extra shine.

Give your lips a shimmering shine…and the TLC they deserve with the Essential Drip Glossy Balm. Powered by hydrating hyaluronic acid and replenishing super-fruit antioxidants, this nourishing lip treatment doubles as a high-shine tinted gloss. As one of Ari’s favorite products the brand has ever made, it’s available in a variety of shades, including the iconic Fembot.