'RHOA' Star Eva Marcille Says Tamar Braxton Mishandling Kandi Burruss Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

"RHOA" alum Eva Marcille is definitely NOT here for the way Tamar Braxton went after Kandi Burruss ... saying TB's vague IG posts were messy, and misled fans into thinking Eva was part of the drama.

We got Eva at LAX and she got candid about the Tamar/Kandi feud ... which hit close to home for her because she got pulled into the mix when Tamar publicly claimed she had serious beef with an Atlanta housewife.

Eva's issue is Tamar was far from clear with her accusation.

ICYMI, Tamar posted a series of IG stories in December about an unnamed Atlanta housewife and her husband who had allegedly threatened her -- her only hint was that the husband was involved in politics.

Fans quickly speculated it was Eva because her husband is an attorney who has a hand in ATL politics.

Play video content Bravo

However, the truth didn't come out until this week, when TB was on "Watch What Happens Live" and told Andy Cohen it was actually Kandi and Todd Tucker.

Eva says she did have a chance to talk to Tamar, who apologized for dragging her into the drama. Regardless, EM says it was a "funky situation" all around, and she told Tamar it all could have been avoided if she just went directly to Kandi months ago.

Play video content