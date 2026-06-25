'The Wire' Star Bobby J. Brown Official Cause of Death Revealed

The official cause of death for "The Wire" star Bobby J. Brown has been revealed ... and it lines up exactly with what his daughter told us.

Brown died back in February in a barn fire ... and now TMZ has confirmed with the Maryland Medical Examiner that Brown's cause of death was ruled as diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation. His manner of death was determined to be an accident.

That statement is now what is officially on record as Brown's cause of death.

The fire started after "The Wire" actor entered his barn to jump-start a vehicle. A little while later, Brown called a family member for a fire extinguisher ... but the barn was already engulfed in flames by the time anyone came to help.

His wife had tried to save him and incurred severe burns trying to do so.

Brown was renowned for his role in "The Wire" as Officer Bobby Brown ... but he is also well known for prominent roles in "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."