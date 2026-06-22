South Carolina Personal Trainer Elena Moore Autopsy Results Revealed

The death of Elena Katherine Moore -- a personal trainer in South Carolina who was confirmed dead last Friday -- remains a mystery for now ... her autopsy found no obvious cause of death and no signs she suffered any traumatic injuries.

Authorities say the examination revealed no bruising, cuts, gunshot wounds, stab wounds, blunt-force trauma, strangulation, or other external injuries ... leaving investigators waiting until they can determine exactly what happened.

The preliminary autopsy was conducted Saturday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who says additional tests -- including histological studies and toxicology screening -- are still underway. Until those results come back, the cause and manner of Moore's death remain pending.

As TMZ previously reported, Moore disappeared two weeks ago after leaving a Planet Fitness and heading toward a wooded area. Her husband reported her missing the next day ... sparking a massive search effort.

Play video content Video: Body Found in Same Clothes as Missing South Carolina Personal Trainer WACH FOX 57

Days later, authorities located a body in the same wooded area wearing clothing matching what Moore had on when she vanished. Authorities confirmed the body was Moore on Friday ... she was 39 years old.

Play video content 5/31/26 Video: Elena Katherine Moore Seen Acting Normal Before Disappearance

TMZ also spoke with one of Moore's friends, who claimed Elena had been acting "paranoid" in the weeks before her disappearance and told her during a brunch outing that she was scared for her life.