Jill Smokler, Founder Of Scary Mommy, Dead at 48

Jill Smokler -- the founder of Scary Mommy, a content company she built from a personal blog -- is dead.

According to the popular parenting site, Jill died Monday ... after a more than two-year fight with glioblastoma.

Her family said in part ... “Jill spent her life telling the truth about motherhood — that it could be wonderful and impossible in the very same breath — and in doing so, she gave millions of women permission to stop pretending and feel a little less alone."

They added, "She was funny, fearless, generous, and entirely herself. More than anything she built, Jill was proudest of her three children, Lily, Ben, and Evan. We are heartbroken to lose her, and endlessly proud of the mark she left on the world.”

The popular site, targeting mothers -- specifically focusing on parenting, motherhood, current events, and pop culture -- was created in March 2008 when Jill started a personal blog that caught fire with parents. Jill also released a companion book in 2012, "Confessions of a Scary Mommy," and that became an instant bestseller.

In lieu of flowers, Jill’s family has asked that donations in her memory be made to The Brain Tumor Network.

She was 48.