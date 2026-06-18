'All My Children' Actor Paul Avery, Wife Dead After Tragic House Fire

Actor Paul Avery -- known for his work in "All My Children" -- has tragically died in a house fire, multiple outlets report.

According to Ridge View Echo, Paul's New Jersey home went up in flames a little before 1 AM Tuesday, with him and his wife, Shiela, inside.

Firefighters reportedly found them in the home in critical condition. The outlet reports that responders rescued them from the burning building and attempted CPR ... but neither Paul nor Shiela survived.

Their daughter, Kyle, shared the sad news on social media, writing ... "I’m devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning."

Kyle continued ... "We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We’re grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow."

It's unclear what caused the fire ... and Ridge View Echo reports that an investigation is underway.

Paul played Hughie on the hit soap opera and appeared in the 1978 film "Superman."