James Burrows, 'Friends' & 'Cheers' Director, Dead at 85

James Burrows -- a famous television director who was involved in some of the biggest sitcoms of all time -- is dead.

James' family released a statement Friday announcing his death ... revealing he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

The family noted his professional accomplishments ... but also focused on his personal life -- remembering him for "his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him" as well as his ability to make his colleagues feel seen and appreciated.

James began directing back in the 1970s ... helming episodes of programs like "Laverne & Shirley" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" before grabbing a regular role as a director for the show "Taxi." He directed 75 of the show's 114 episodes.

In the early 1980s, James co-created "Cheers" with Glen and Les Charles ... going on to direct 236 of the show's 270 episodes -- as well as 32 of the show's spin-off "Frasier."

James also collected directing credits on "Friends," "Will & Grace," "The Bob Newhart Show," "Mike & Molly," "The Millers," and many more.

He kept working right up until the end of his life ... directing all 10 episodes of "Mid-Century Modern" starring Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane.

Play video content 3/30/18 Video: The Last Time We Saw James Burrows TMZ.com

We last caught up with James in 2018 ... when we asked him about the "Roseanne" reboot -- and he gave us his thoughts on reboots in general.

James is survived by his wife, Debbie, his four daughters, and his seven grandchildren.

He was 85.