Jermaine Eluemunor Says Jaxson Dart Can Be Best QB In The NFL

Jaxson Dart Can Be Best QB In The NFL!

Play video content Video: Jermaine Eluemunor Says Jaxson Dart Has What It Takes to Be NFL's Top QB TMZSports.com

Jermaine Eluemunor had a bird's-eye view of Jaxson Dart's standout rookie season, and the star Giants right tackle says his young QB has what it takes to be the best in the league!

The 31-year-old big fella didn't hold back while chatting with Babcock about the new-look G-Men this week, heaping praise on the young signal-caller ... as the team prepares for the upcoming season with one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL, John Harbaugh, on the sideline.

"We all want to win, and we have every single piece you can need," Eluemunor said. "We have an elite left tackle [Andrew Thomas]. We have an up-and-coming quarterback who I think can be the best quarterback in the NFL," Jermaine said, before highlighting an array of players on both sides of the football, from Cam Skattebo to rookie Arvell Reese.

Eluemunor -- coming off a breakout season where he was one of the best tackles in the game -- doubled down hard on the hype.

"Any head coach in the NFL would want a team with this much young talent and especially the most important position at quarterback Dart. Dart's a fricking amazing player. I think he's going to be crazy this year."

And, it's a compliment that should carry weight.

Jermaine has blocked for the likes of Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson, and he sees Dart has the intangibles needed to play at the highest level.

"He's truly determined to turn his franchise around and put this [team] back where he thinks they belong, and we all think they belong. Determination can take you a long way in the NFL."

Eluemunor also pointed to JD's work ethic -- first in the building, last out -- as well as his leadership ... which hasn't gone unnoticed by the veteran players.

"He's done a great job of taking that next step into that leadership role as such a young guy. And, you know, he's got the team around him. Now everyone believes in him."

What can N.Y. Giants fans expect?

"Lights out," Jermaine said. "Once he's on the field, he's going to make something happen and help us win games."