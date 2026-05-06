President Trump Welcomes Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Fighters To Oval Office

President Trump had some special, albeit very dangerous, guests at the White House on Wednesday ... the main and co-main event fighters from the Freedom 250 card, which is only 39 days away!

POTUS welcomed Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, who are headlining the highly anticipated card, as well as Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, who will anchor the co-main on the South Lawn next month.

"On June 14th, we're having a big fight. It's never going to happen again. It's never happened before," Trump said from behind the Resolute Desk.

"It's all the best fighters, the best four fighters standing right behind me, all champions, and it's going to happen right in front of the white House."

Trump then showed off a book of renderings of the event setup ... from the Octagon to the thousands of seats on the White House grass.

45/47 also gave fans a look at the specially designed Freedom 250 championship belt -- it's very patriotic -- which will presumably be awarded to the victor of the championship bouts.