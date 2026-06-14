Alex Pereira Says He Isn't Concerned Over GOAT Debate Before Historic Freedom 250 Fight

Play video content Video: Alex Pereira Unfazed by GOAT Talk Ahead of Historic Freedom 250 Fight TMZSports.com

Alex Pereira is looking to make history Sunday at the White House, becoming the first-ever fighter to hold a championship in three different weight classes ... which some fans think would make him the greatest ever.

Poatan, however, isn't concerned with the debate!

"Brother, winning or not winning this belt, people are still gonna talk. People are gonna agree or not agree, there is a lot of hating, a lot of ego on this fight, by many guys, even from the media, former fighters, might be a little bit frustrated, no matter what I do, they're never content, so I just focus on doing my job and winning fights," Pereira told Babcock this week.

FYI, only eleven fighters have been champions in two weight classes -- Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, and Pereira.

No one has done it in three weight classes ... but Alex has a chance against Ciryl Gane.

Play video content Video: Ciryl Gane Talks UFC Freedom 250 FIght Against Alex Pereira TMZSports.com

Ciryl, 36, is a legit heavyweight who has shared the Octagon with the best big guys of this generation, including Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, and Junior dos Santos.

For Pereira, his ascent to the top of the sport has been remarkable, considering he wasn't even in the UFC 5 years ago.

Now, Alex is fighting in the co-main event at the White House, and with a chance to make history. We asked him if he could have imagined any of this would happen.

"Not at first. I knew that I had the potential to come in here and be a champion. But then many things happened after I won the belt," Pereira said.

"I'm just happy."