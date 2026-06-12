UFC Freedom 250 Fights Are On, Judge Shuts Down Request To Stop Event

It's full speed ahead for UFC Freedom 250 at the White House ... 'cause a federal judge in D.C. just shut down a desperate attempt to KO the event!

Two Virginia residents filed a lawsuit earlier this month, arguing the "Claw" structure on the South Lawn was just too damn ugly. As part of the civil suit, they requested a temporary restraining order, which would've barred the event from taking place on Sunday.

But, President Trump and his good buddy Dana White can rest easy 'cause U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta firmly denied the TRO, ruling there was no real concrete injury.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The judge basically said that not finding the claw aesthetically pleasing wasn't enough to warrant a restraining order.

Judge Mehta also pointed out that the plaintiffs waited too long to file the lawsuit ... saying the public knew of the event since July 2025, yet they waited until the last minute to file.

While it may be a big loss for the people suing, it's not totally game over.

The judge only ruled on the TRO, meaning the lawsuit against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior is still active.

However, any hope that the court would stop the event from going down on June 14 is now out the window.