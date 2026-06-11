Dana White Vows UFC Freedom 250 Will Happen No Matter What

If Mother Nature is planning to crash UFC Freedom 250, Dana White has a message for her ... don't bother.

Charlie caught up with the UFC boss Thursday on Capitol Hill ahead of this weekend's historic fight card on the White House South Lawn ... and while plenty of eyes are on the forecast, Dana doesn't sound concerned in the slightest.

Dana makes it clear the event is happening no matter what ... even when Charlie jokingly suggested a bee infestation could derail things.

That's welcome news for fight fans considering the massive buildup surrounding the event.

As TMZ previously reported, crews have spent weeks transforming the White House grounds into a one-night UFC venue for Freedom 250, which takes place Sunday on President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

The card is expected to be one of the biggest in UFC history ... headlined by a lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje ... with several other marquee fights rounding out the lineup.