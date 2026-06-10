Trump Administration Claims It's Too Late to Stop White House UFC Fight In Lawsuit Fight

President Trump's administration says it won't tap out on UFC Freedom 250 -- the cage match set to take place on the White House lawn this weekend -- insisting a lawsuit seeking to block the event came in way too late to stop the fight.

Here's the deal ... earlier this week, two Virginia residents filed a lawsuit against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, hoping to get a judge to put the event in a chokehold and force a submission ... calling UFC Freedom 250 "deeply corrupt."

Now, the Trump administration has filed its response, which is mainly focused on timing ... pointing out the fight's been in the works for about a year and the plaintiffs waited until the last minute to file.

The Trump administration claims an emergency injunction to stop the event at this time would saddle the federal government with huge financial losses ... claiming more than $60 million and tens of thousands of labor hours have already been poured into the event.

What's more, the Trump administration points out UFC Freedom 250 is similar to numerous other events which have taken place on the White House grounds ... noting former President Joe Biden held an Elton John concert there in 2022 -- and President Andrew Johnson held a baseball game on the lawn as far back as 1865.