Flyysoulja Left Dog Poo in Damaged Florida Rental House, Landlord Says

Flyysoulja's Florida rental home was in dismal condition for weeks before he was detained by authorities for a mental health evaluation earlier this month ... and he left it full of dog feces, and without electricity, his landlord tells TMZ.

Check out our interview with Andy Zamudio, real estate broker of Equity Real Estate and the Island Boys star's landlord ... he tells us he had given Flyy multiple chances to get his place cleaned up after conducting an inspection in September ... during which he discovered several doors punched in, broken glass everywhere, and even garbage overtaking the garage.

Andy also tells us the Homestead house came fully furnished when Flyy -- real name Alex Venegas -- and his girlfriend, KaylaThayla, moved in in 2024 ... and he noticed during the inspection that the $12,000 couch was missing from the living room, along with some ceiling fans.

The real estate mogul says he gained emergency-entry to the house after law enforcement officers carried out Florida's Baker Act -- temporarily holding the streamer for mental health evaluations, on Nov. 8 ... and that's when he realized there was no electricity in the smelly home, and saw animal droppings on the floor.

Andy tells us he has since marked the house as abandoned ... though he knows Kayla -- and possibly Flyy -- dropped by to pick up some belongings shortly after the psychiatric hold.

He says they were both on the lease and are both equally responsible ... and says he's working with them to pick up the keys so they can formally turn over the property to him.

He doesn't know whether he'll sue for damages, and hasn't served a formal eviction notice yet, explaining he's trying to avoid that process.

But, he does have plans for the 2,800-square-foot home -- he thinks it's time to flip it, especially since it's been on the market since July.

And in response to Flyy's fans claiming he's chasing clout by posting about the situation on social media, Andy says that's not the case -- they never paid rent, and it's time for them to move on!

TMZ has reached out to Flyy for comment ... so far, no word back.