Island Boys' Flyysoulja Shoved by Tony Castellanos in Heated Altercation on Video

Play video content

Island Boys' Flyysoulja clashed with reality star Antonio "Tony" Castellanos in Florida Thursday night ... leading to a violent confrontation caught on video.

Check out the clip ... which opens with Tony following Flyy while the two are beefing ... Tony catches up to Flyy and shoves him with force. Clearly, Tony is pissed -- cursing at the streaming star as his pals tell him to knock it off.

Tony tells TMZ it all went down near Moxies in Miami after he approached Flyy -- one half of the Island Boys duo, with his brother Kodiyakredd. Tony -- who has appeared in "Battle Camp" and "The Mole" on Netflix -- says he loudly called Flyy and others "NPCs" -- Non-Player Characters, a Gen Z insult referring to someone as "bot."

Flyy got offended and started yelling back, according to Tony. Flyy, Tony says, then claimed to be a gang member who has beaten up "40 guys" just like him.

Tony says he dared Flyy to "make it 41" -- and that's when things got physical on video. But ... when the cameras were finally turned off, Tony says he and Flyy hugged it out and apologized with no police involvement.

BTW, we caught up with Flyy this week after he was detained by authorities for having a mental health episode. TMZ broke the story ... Flyy was given a psychiatric evaluation and released from a hospital after 3 days