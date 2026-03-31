Kai Cenat Rides With Fans On Motorbikes in L.A. Parking Lot

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Kai Cenat was revved up to meet some of his adoring fans in L.A. yesterday ... and we got video of him zipping around with them on their motorbikes.

Watch the clip ... the 24-year-old streamer absolutely made these kids' day. After they waited patiently for him outside of Beverly Glen Deli, Kai rewarded them with not just handshakes and pictures ... they had the ultimate hang in the parking lot, as they shared laughs and raced around bikes.

For a second, the fun time almost turned sour when Kai accidentally started up an electric bike that appeared to brush one of the fans ... but they laughed it off!

Kai joked, "Yeah, that's a sign I need to get my black a** outta here! I can see the headlines now ... 'Kai Cenat Attacks!'"