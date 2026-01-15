Kai Cenat Shares Update on Fashion Pursuit After Stepping Back From Streaming

Play video content TMZ.com

Kai Cenat's certainly enjoying R&R after stepping away from streaming ... but, he's not just sitting around and wasting his time off -- telling us he's loving his foray into fashion.

We caught up with the star at LAX Thursday ... and we asked him about his recent decision to step away from Twitch to work on his stitch -- which he says is going well enough that he's already made a few pieces.

KC says he's sewn a couple hoodies, and he's looking to graduate to denim next ... but, he admits he's still a beginner -- so don't expect a Kai catalogue in the immediate future.

Cenat says prospective fashion designers need to work on their craft every day ... which is part of the reason he stepped away from streaming. This is Cenat's next career move, he says -- and he's giving it 100%.

Kai also gives us the name of his fashion mentor ... watch the clip all the way through to hear who has imparted the best advice to him.

ICYMI ... Cenat set the internet ablaze by putting out a video titled "I Quit" -- a message many took to mean he was getting out of streaming altogether.

Cenat later clarified that he only needed to take a step back to work on his other creative pursuits ... though, given his passion for fashion, it wouldn't surprise us if he extends this hiatus into the long-term future.