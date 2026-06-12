Kai Cenat's Streamer University Event In NYC Brings Out Chaotic Crowd, on Video

Class Is In Session, But Out of Control

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat Streamer University TMZ.com

Kai Cenat's Streamer University may already be facing an over enrollment issue ... because a whole bunch of hopeful streamers packed the neighborhood around the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in NYC ... and ya gotta see the chaotic scenes from the street.

The beloved internet personality's free event -- geared toward helping other creators learn and collaborate -- brought out massive crowds Friday in The Big Apple ... with some sleeping outside overnight just to ensure their spots during the application process.

Kai was cheered upon arrival ... with a huge grin plastered on his face as he walked into the Manhattan college. Fans cheered him on while they waited to be let in.

Cops were out in full force handling crowd control ... with a police helicopter whirling above to provide an eye in the sky.

This is the first of three Streamer University events Kai has planned ... with one taking place this Sunday in Los Angeles and another set for next week in Atlanta.