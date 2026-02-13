Influencer Yonna Jay Says Streaming Is Replacing TV

24-7 Streaming Is the Future, TV Is in the Past!!!

Television is going the way of the dodo, a popular influencer says ... because streaming is on the way to usurp the old mass media technology.

We caught up with Yonna Jay -- a TikToker with nearly 4 million followers on the platform -- at an event in Hollywood earlier this week ... and, we asked her what she sees in the future of streaming.

YJ says people are all obsessed with seeing what everyone else is doing 24/7 ... so, she imagines a world where TV is totally replaced by the new medium.

Despite the potential, Yonna says she doesn't think streaming is going to take rapper's spots ... though Disney Channel may want to watch out.

We also asked Yonna about Kai Cenat making the jump from streaming to fashion design ... and, she's all for diversifying, and not locking yourself into one discipline.

Plus, Yonna says she's down to collaborate with TMZ in the future ... so, keep your eyes out for future updates on the "TMZ After Dark Tour."