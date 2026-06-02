'Off Campus’ Star Mika Abdalla and Fiancé Jake Short End Engagement

"Off Campus" star Mika Abdalla is filming Season 2 with a major relationship update -- she's now a single gal.

She and her fiancé, Jake Short, have ended their engagement, her rep confirmed. Mika, who plays Allie in Prime Video’s "Off Campus," and Jake, best known for starring in Disney's "A.N.T. Farm," first met while playing love interests on the Hulu teen comedy "Sex Appeal" in 2021. They announced their engagement in 2025.

Her rep told Us Weekly ... "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

Mika is currently filming the second season of the hit Amazon series, which will revolve around her character's relationship with Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn. The show is based on the bestselling hockey-themed romance novels by Elle Kennedy.