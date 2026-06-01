Janel Parrish Scores 'Pretty Little Liars' Money in Divorce Deal With Ex Chris

Janel Parrish and her ex Chris Long hashed out a divorce settlement and she scored a big win … because the actress is keeping all the money she makes from her TV and film gigs.

TMZ obtained the deal executed by the exes on May 21 ... and the divorce agreement says Janel will keep her residuals and royalties from all her projects, including money from "Pretty Little Liars." She's also keeping her SAG pension plan.

Janel doesn't have to cut her ex monthly checks either ... they both waived their right to collect spousal support.

She also walks away with her 2019 Audi SQ7, all jewelry, and clothes in her possession, her credit card points, several bank accounts, and one-half of their $3.2 million home, which they plan to unload ASAP.

Per the deal, Janel will get all interest in the film "Sydney vs. Sean," which she starred in and produced.

Chris will be paid out from the home sale and will keep his credit card points, any cash in his possession, and several bank accounts.

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As TMZ previously reported, Janel and Chris wed in 2018 and split in April 2026 after 7 years of marriage. They have no children.