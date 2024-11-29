Taylor Swift Merch Draws Massive Crowds to Target on Black Friday

Taylor Swift is on Target to clean up this XMAS, because her merch is flying off the shelves.

Target teamed up with T.S. to make Black Friday an "Eras" spectacular ... and unsurprisingly, fans lined up in droves across the U.S. of A.

They came, they bought ... yep, everything they could carry -- a limited edition of the "Eras" book, her C.D., vinyls, etc, etc.

As for the book, it's 256 pages that includes pics that have not yet seen the light of day ... it chronicles her various eras and clearly fans are eating it up.

As for the music ... it's all about "The Tortured Poets Dept: The Anthology" ... much to the chagrin of one Joe Alwyn. And, there's a bonus -- a 12X12 poster of Swift.

The line outside the Target in Queens was insane in the wee hours of Friday ... especially considering the frigid temps.

The cash Taylor rakes in is a bonus ... her tour along grossed north of $1 billion.