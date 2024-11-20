Nicole Kidman, Jude Law & More Hit GQ London Men of the Year Awards

The 2024 GQ Men of the Year Awards may've been about lots of tastemakers we love, but it was Nicole Kidman who left us wanting more.

Check it out ... the actress posed for photos at the London-based event in a red hot number -- which perfectly matched the award show's vibrant red carpet. Nicole looked like an early Christmas present at the party, as she turned and showed off her dress' satin ribbon detailing ... which was interwoven from her ankles all the way up over her backside.

The Oscar winner rounded out the look with a pair of matching stilettos ... making it clear she meant business with this ensemble. Nicole was one of the evening's honorees, so it makes sense she dressed to the nines for the event.

Of course, Nicole wasn't the only star of note in attendance ... Jude Law -- who was also being honored -- made a splash with his crisp baby blue suit, which he paired with a royal blue neck scarf.

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn kept it more casual for the award show, however. The actor donned a leather jacket, white button-down, and a pair of black slacks for the occasion.

Alicia Vikander, Adrien Brody and Richard Gadd also hit the bash -- which was held at The Roof Gardens -- in their best looks.