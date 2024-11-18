Hollywood's Elite Attend the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles

Hollywood’s most famous stars lit up the 2024 Governors Awards Sunday night — and the eye-popping guest list included Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez.

But, the three A-listers were just the tip of the iceberg … a truckload of celebs arrived in their classiest outfits on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Feast your eyes on the other names in attendance … Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, Kate Winslet, Pamela Anderson, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Zoe Saldana, Sharon Stone, Andrew Garfield, Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, Daniel Craig, Barry Keoghan, Jesse Eisenberg, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and many more.

The annual event is seen as the first stop for Academy Awards contenders — and this year’s presentation honored the late music icon Quincy Jones and noted casting director Juliet Taylor, as well as other accomplished filmmakers.