Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested for Gun and Drug Offenses

One half of the Island Boys, Franky Venegas, has been arrested in Florida for alleged gun and drug offenses — and he's currently in the clink, TMZ has learned.

On Sunday, Franky was booked into the Collier County Jail in Naples, FL, before he posed for a mug shot with his famous tattoos all over his face, according to police records.

Cops say Franky was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and deliver possess sell altered firearm.

We've reached out to the police for a detailed narrative ... but, so far, they haven't gotten back to us. We'll keep you posted.

As you may know, Franky shot to fame with his twin brother, Alex, as TikTok influencers in 2021 with their viral hit, "I'm an Island Boy."

Also known as Kodiyakredd, Franky has a history of arrests for domestic battery, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.