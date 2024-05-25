Island Boys' Franky Venegas Arrested For Driving Offenses in Florida

Franky Venegas – one half of the viral hip hop duo The Island Boys – has been busted in Florida for driving-related offenses.

The tattooed TikTok star --who shares the limelight with his twin brother Alex – was arrested in Fort Lauderdale Friday and booked into the Broward County Jail.

Franky was hit with three charges – operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, false ID provided to a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

The exact details spelling out what Franky allegedly did were not immediately available ... but we've reached out to the cops for info.

This isn't Franky's first brush with the law. Back in 2023 ... Franky was apprehended by police after slapping his girlfriend and pushing her into a pool at their Airbnb in Pompano Beach.

His girlfriend told cops Venegas assaulted her after she threatened to break up with him due to his abusive behavior. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries to her chin, legs and arms. Franky was originally booked for battery, but the case was later dismissed.