Tom Brady Knocks MrBeast's Drone Out of Air with Football Throw Off $300M Yacht

Tom Brady may just have to consider coming out of retirement after all, 'cause the dude's still got a great arm and precise accuracy ... just ask MrBeast, he can tell you all about it.

The mega-viral YouTuber recently posted a new video where he's delving into the different levels of luxury yacht life ... and at one point in his adventure, he runs into TB12 -- who, as we know, has been enjoying life on the high seas of late as he basks in his post-NFL career.

MrBeast gets Tom to agree to a challenge ... try and knock down his drone -- which is hovering in the air at eye level several yards away -- with nothing but a football toss.

Tom actually doesn't think he can do it, but then jokes ... if he gets it in one try, he might have to think about un-retiring. Welp, he's got something to mull over now -- not only did he do it, but he completed another challenge right after that was equally impressive.

Watch for yourself ... the G.O.A.T. has some gas in the tank and then some, it seems. Dude was out there doing Globetrotter trick shots from a freakin' boat -- and it's impressive.

A couple takeaways from this ... one, Tom is absolutely reveling in his retirement, which you can see in the clip.

His daughter is there for this whole drone-yacht game, and he's palling around with her throughout all of it. So, he's getting that QT he's been seeking lately.