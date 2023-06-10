Tom Brady, LeBron James Speed Junkies at 24 Hours of Le Mans Race

Tom Brady's feeling the need for speed and getting plenty of it in France at the 24 Hours of Le Mans ... where a ton of celebs are on hand for the action.

The legendary endurance race recruited none other than LeBron James for the honor of waving the starting flag for this year's event.

Play video content Twitter / @24hoursoflemans

Famous racing fan, and sometimes driver, Patrick Dempsey is also there ... as is Ferrari's F1 driver Charles LeClerc. He's not driving this weekend, LeClerc's just there to support the Italian automaker, which is returning to the Le Mans grid for the first time in 50 years.

But, all eyes were on Brady before the race, because he's not just a spectator this weekend ... dude's got skin in the game.

His Brady Brand clothing line is a sponsor on the Hertz Team car. He stopped to take a bunch of selfies with fans as he walked the grid before the race went green.

Tom joked on social media, he wanted to "see what it feels like to pass someone." Speed was never his thing, but he did alright without it.