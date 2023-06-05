Tom Brady Freaks Out On 'Tower Of Terror' Ride During Disney Day With Kids

Play video content Instagram / @tombrady

A Disney day with the kids wasn't all sunshine and smiles for Tom Brady -- 'cause the NFL legend got talked into riding the "Tower of Terror" ... and it scared the hell out of him!!

Check out footage Brady posted of him and his daughter, Vivian, on the Disney World classic from their outing at the Florida theme park Sunday ... he was losing it as the ride jolted up and down!!

"The happiest place on earth," Brady captioned the video ... "(until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill') 😂"

The afternoon looked amazing for Brady otherwise ... he and his kids hopped all over the park, posing for a pic in front of Cinderella's Castle.

They even stopped to build a lightsaber in the Star Wars portion of Walt's place ... and, at one point, the G.O.A.T. paused to, fittingly, admire some resting goats.