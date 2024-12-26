Jennifer Lopez Shares Christmas Pictures With Sister Lynda in Aspen

Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda brought the block to Aspen ... smiling wide in a series of Instagram photos from her snowy holiday.

The singer-songwriter shared a photo set late Christmas Day ... kicking it off while sitting in the snow with her child Emme and another kid -- sipping on hot drinks and taking in the snowy landscape.

Another photo captures J Lo leaning in to smooch her sister's cheek ... both looking chic in sunglasses and thick coats.

Other photos show the crew on what looks like Christmas morning ... matching plaid red-and-black pajamas surrounded by gifts underneath the tree.

We told you Jennifer and her fam were hanging out in Aspen for the holidays -- just months after J Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck -- going shopping earlier this week, including at a Gucci store.

It's not clear if Lopez bought any last-minute gifts during the outing ... but, she certainly seemed to enjoy her time with friends and family while shopping.