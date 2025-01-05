New Orleans Terrorist Used Meta Smart Glasses to Record Bourbon Street Months Prior

Play video content Fox News

The man responsible for the New Orleans terrorist attack used smart glasses to record the area where he would carry out his attack during a visit to the city in the months leading up to the deadly rampage ... authorities announced on Sunday.

The FBI said Shamsud-Dim Jabbar, who drove his pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day, visited the Big Easy in October for at least 2 days and used Meta smart glasses to record a video of him riding on a bicycle through the French Quarter ... the area where he would carry out the attack months later.

Authorities said Jabbar was wearing a pair of Meta smart glasses the day he carried out the terrorist attack but he didn't activate the glasses to record the horrific act which left 14 dead and several others injured.

The FBI said in their press conference that the Army veteran, who pledged allegiance to ISIS, began staying at a rental home in New Orleans at the end of October 2024.