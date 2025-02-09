Taylor Swift Has Dinner with Friends Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Taylor Swift was spotted out with longtime friends in The Big Easy the night before her boyfriend takes center stage at the Super Bowl.

TS had a low key dinner with close friends, Danielle and Alana Haim at New Orleans Italian restaurant Gianna on Saturday night. Notably absent from the dinner was TS' boyfriend, Travis Kelce ... who was back at the team's hotel resting before tonight's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

TayTay sported a black top with black shorts and a black jacket. She accessorized her look with a black purse and heels. Oh and we can't forget ... she wore a bold, dark Chiefs-red lip.

As we reported ... TS and TC had dinner on Friday with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. It was the first time Taylor had been spotted since we broke the story that her relationship with Blake Lively is badly damaged after TS was dragged into the Justin Baldoni war.