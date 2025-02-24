Philadelphia Eagles Haven't Been Invited to Donald Trump's White House

The Philadelphia Eagles have not formally rejected a visit to the White House ... that's because an invitation hasn't been extended yet, TMZ Sports has learned.

Reports that were published prior to the Super Bowl resurfaced over the weekend ... which stated if Jalen Hurts and Co. came out victorious against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, they would not be making a trip to 1600 Penn to celebrate.

Play video content 2/10/25 X/@CoconnellFox29

Of course, the Eagles ended up demolishing Patrick Mahomes' team, 40-22 ... preventing the Chiefs from executing the NFL's first-ever three-peat.

Our White House sources tell us nothing's official about the Eagles ... as President Donald Trump hasn't welcomed them to his crib at this time.

It wouldn't be surprising if Philly were to get an invite and throw it back in No. 47's face -- the Eagles were presented the opportunity after winning the Super Bowl during Trump's first term in 2018 ... but POTUS scrapped the plans after several players spoke out against him.

Eagles star Lane Johnson did previously say he'd be down to go to D.C. this time around ... but ultimately left it up to a team vote.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, however, gave a non-answer when asked about a White House visit prior to the game.

The Chiefs visited Joe Biden last season ... but Trump's presidency has resulted in several teams opting out.