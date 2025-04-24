Jon Cryer Says Charlie Sheen Would Be Better President Than Donald Trump

But I'd Rather Have Him in White House Than Trump!!!

Jon Cryer's relationship with Charlie Sheen hasn't always been smooth ... but, if he had to choose him or President Donald Trump to have their finger on the nuclear button, he says he's taking President Sheen every time.

The veteran actor stopped by the "The MeidasTouch Podcast," and he was asked about a comment he made years ago ... comparing then-candidate Trump to Charlie in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Cryer said, "I have been pointing out, and I have been screaming to the rooftops, that Donald Trump is the Charlie Sheen of politics … I have to tell you, I love Charlie Sheen, I loved working with him when he was sober, but he was, he's full of s***. He has been full of s***, he has serious addiction. His addiction is obviously serious, drugs, but Trump is just addicted to feeling important."

Cryer offers some clarification in the new pod ... explaining fans went crazy whenever Charlie said whatever came to his mind -- a similar rallying point for many Trump supporters.

JC likens Trump to an old man at a bar who claims he's wise to ways of the world, spitting knowledge at the other patrons -- when in fact he's really just "a loser."

We already knew Cryer wasn't happy with the 47th POTUS ... 'cause we caught up with him weeks before DJT was even inaugurated -- and, he called the second term a "clown show."

Earlier this year, Cryer admitted he and Sheen don't have a relationship anymore ... the two had a very public falling out in the early 2010s amid Sheen's exit from "Two and a Half Men" -- though CS later made up with showrunner Chuck Lorre.