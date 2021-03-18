Jon Cryer and Wife, Lisa Joyner, Help Org Building Tiny Homes for Homeless

Exclusive

Jon Cryer and Lisa Joyner are joining forces with a non-profit doing all it can to tackle the homeless crisis in Los Angeles ... by providing tiny homes for shelter.

The "Two and a Half Men" star and his wife are spearheading a fundraising effort with the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which opened the first Tiny Home Village in North Hollywood last month.

Along with donating $30,000 to the org's ongoing mission to fight homelessness and poverty in the L.A. area, Jon and Lisa will also be running in its 125-MILE ultra-marathon to raise money for the cause.

Hope of the Valley hopes to raise over $200k, which will go to a new 103-unit, 207-bed Tiny Home Community ... in an area of North Hollywood called Alexandria Park.

Jon and Lisa will also serve as Tiny Home Village sponsors.