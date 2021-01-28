Atlanta Homeless Man Who Rescued Animals Gets Housing Help

Exclusive

Keith Walker -- the Atlanta homeless hero who saved 16 dogs and cats from a burning animal shelter -- is one step closer to leaving homelessness behind him ... thanks to the generosity of a local org.

Darlene Schultz, CEO of the Atlanta-based org, Georgia Works!, tells TMZ ... Keith is slated to enter her program. The goal is to make him a self-sufficient person ... and that includes teaching him occupational skills and money management.

We're told Georgia Works! -- whose goal is to take chronically homeless men and help them overcome their obstacles -- has been working with organizers of the GoFundMe set up to help Keith. The fundraiser, so far, has raised almost $90k since Keith became a hit for his bravery and love of animals.

As we reported ... Keith risked his own life last month to save dogs and cats from a burning shelter where, BTW, his own dog was being temporarily boarded. Georgia Works! will provide housing at its downtown ATL facility and Keith will visit his dog, which is now at another facility.

Keith will also get 3 meals a day plus access to a licensed therapist who is on duty 24/7 and staff that helps the men attend AA meetings and various job-readiness classes.