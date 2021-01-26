Woman Who Filmed TikTok Intrusion Gets Help With New Apartment from MLB Player

Play video content Exclusive DECEMBER 2020 TikTok/ Hrviverette

Hannah Viverette -- the woman whose TikTok recording captured the moment a man busted into her home -- can sleep like a baby now that she's moved into a new apartment ... with help from a former MLB pitcher and his wife.

Hannah has moved into a new, upscale apartment complex that offers, among other things, round-the-clock security. The building has lots of amenities ... but the most important feature's definitely security.

Former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins and his wife, Anita Hawkins, have fronted Hannah's rent for the next 6 months to help her get back on her feet following her terrifying confrontation with a home intruder last month.

As for how the Hawkins got involved ... Anita had a personal connection, having been a single, teen mom and homeless herself, she was moved by Hannah's story when it made national headlines.

Hannah showed the Hawkins tons of love for the assist. She tells TMZ ... "I am so excited to settle into my new place! Thank you so much Mrs. Hawkins, you have given me and my son so many reasons to smile!"

Play video content DECEMBER 2020 TMZ.com

Symone Redwine, the attorney who helped Hannah get out of her lease, tells TMZ ... "We are truly grateful to Mrs. Hawkins and the Find One Reason to Smile foundation for their generosity. They have turned this nightmare into a dream come true for Hannah and her son.”