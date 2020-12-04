Alleged TikTok Intruder Arrested by ICE

Play video content Exclusive Tik Tok/@hrviverette

The man who allegedly busted into a woman's home while she was recording on her TikTok is now in custody of immigration officials ... TMZ has learned.

The suspect, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, was hauled off by ICE agents from the Baltimore Field Office, and authorities let Hannah Viverette know her alleged intruder was back in custody Thursday ... Hagerstown PD tells TMZ.

As we reported ... Rodriguez-Gomez was hit with 2 counts of burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property, but he bailed out of jail after his arrest and currently lives in the woman's building.

Hannah told us she's frightened to live in the same housing complex as Rodriguez-Gomez and is desperate to find a new home. Fortunately, the company managing her building tells us she can break her lease with no penalties.

She can also rest a little easier knowing the guy's in ICE custody and not roaming free, but it's not clear if he's getting deported.