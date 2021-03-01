Aaron Rodgers Donates $1 Million to Help Small Businesses in California Hometown

Breaking News

The King of the Hail Mary is answering prayers in Northern California ... Aaron Rodgers just donated $1 MILLION to help struggling small businesses in the area where he grew up.

80 restaurants and retail businesses in Butte County, CA -- including Chico (Aaron's hometown) -- will receive funds from Aaron's massive 7-figure donation to help cover rent and other operating costs.

The goal is to float the businesses for the next 3 months -- and maybe even longer -- while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

"Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community," Rodgers said in a statement Monday.

"In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this."

Rogers made the donation in association with the North Valley Community Foundation -- which says the NFL star initially pledged $500k ... but DOUBLED his contribution "after seeing the need" in the community.

"Aaron is such an incredible person," NVCF President and CEO Alexa Benson-Valavanis said.

"He looked at everything, decided he wanted to do more, and doubled down on his original $500,000 commitment. He is such a champion for his hometown."

Aaron personally called 9 of the businesses to inform them about the donation -- which must have been a thrill in so many ways!!

Rodgers -- who has reportedly banked more than $240 million in contract money in his 16 NFL seasons -- has come through for Butte County in the past.

He donated $1 mil to help recovery efforts after the Camp Fire of 2018 -- and has also been involved in coronavirus and North Complex Fire relief efforts, according to the NVCF.