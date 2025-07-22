Jeffrey Epstein Went To Trump's Wedding To Marla Maples, Never Before Seen Photos

Play video content CNN

Donald Trump invited Jeffrey Epstein to his 1993 wedding to Marla Maples ... and Epstein showed up and photobombed some celebrity guests ... newly unearthed photos show.

CNN obtained never-before-seen images of Epstein attending Trump's December 1993 wedding to Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

One photo shows the disgraced financier walking through the hotel lobby ... and in another, his face is seen in the background as Howard Stern and Robin Leach pose for a group picture.

Another image shows Epstein next to Trump and a young Ivanka.

CNN also obtained video showing Trump and Epstein chatting at a 1999 Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York ... and they look pretty chummy, laughing and yukking it up next to Melania.

White House communications director Steven Cheung told CNN in a statement ... "These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous events to disgustingly infer something nefarious. The fact is that The President kicked him out of his club for being a creep."

Cheung adds ... "This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about."

Trump's relationship with Epstein has been under a microscope lately amid controversy over the release of the Epstein files ... and we also unearthed some old footage of them palling around at a George Foreman boxing match almost 3 decades ago.

Trump and Epstein knew each other back in the day ... and sources have told us Trump's name appears more than several times in the Epstein files, but there's nothing in the file that implicates Trump in any wrongdoing.

We've been told Trump's interactions with Epstein came way before Epstein's first indictment in 2006 related to soliciting an underage victim for prostitution in Florida.