Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Says Suicide Note is a Forgery

Jeffrey Epstein's brother says the disgraced financier didn't write the suicide note his former cellmate claims he did ... calling it a forgery.

Mark Epstein told Business Insider he's seen the note which a judge unsealed this week, and he's not buying it ... claiming it would be the "easiest f***ing thing" for a forger to whip up a fake one.

The note -- which his former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione claims he found in a graphic novel after a July 2019 suicide attempt by Epstein, about a month before he died -- includes a line which reads, "Watcha want me to do -- Bust out cryin!!" seemingly a reference to "The Little Rascals." Jeffrey put a similar remark in emails he sent Mark and others.

Mark says all this proves is that a forger had access to the elusive Epstein Files ... which they used to mimic his brother's voice in the forgery.

He adds, "It's public knowledge. It's in the emails. So they stole it from me to make it sound like it was him." Worth noting, court documents indicate this note was sealed in 2021 -- long before the files were released.

Mark says Jeffrey recanted his claim that Tartaglione attacked him because he didn't want to seem like a snitch. He also doubts Tartaglione actually found this note.

To be clear ... Mark has always maintained his brother didn't die by suicide but was instead murdered -- also arguing he doesn't think Jeffrey would leave a note if he planned to take his own life.

Tartaglione's attorney, Bruce Barket, insists to us Jeffrey did write this note ... and his client didn't kill the infamous pedophile.