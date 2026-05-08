Ghislaine Maxwell's Fellow Inmates Say They Were Punished for Talking About Her

Keep Her Name Out Your Mouth!!!

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrival at a Texas prison camp apparently sparked major backlash behind bars -- with inmates now claiming they were screamed at and punished just for talking about her.

Former inmate Julie Howell told CNN she was abruptly transferred from the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan to a higher-security detention center in Houston after sharing her thoughts with a reporter on Maxwell being housed at the minimum-security facility meant for non-violent offenders.

According to Howell, she even checked the prison handbook beforehand to make sure speaking to the press wasn’t against the rules, but says prison officials still came down hard on her after the story blew up.

Another inmate anonymously claimed she was also shipped off to Houston after speaking to a reporter about Maxwell -- claiming the warden screamed at her in front of the prison cafeteria, accused her of jeopardizing staff safety and interfering with an FBI investigation ... which she says she knew nothing about.

The inmates also claimed Maxwell’s presence triggered lockdowns and extra security measures inside the prison -- with some fearing for their own safety amid alleged threats against Maxwell's life.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted on sex trafficking and other charges related to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.