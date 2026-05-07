Jeffrey Epstein's Cellmate Did Not Forge Suicide Note, Attorney Says

Jeffrey Epstein's former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione was NOT the one who penned the suicide note allegedly left by the late convicted pedophile in their jail cell ... according to NT's lawyer, despite a slew of online speculation.

Tartaglione's attorney, Bruce Barket, tells TMZ ... his client "didn't forge" the suicide note and "there's no debate" over it -- even though skeptics can be found all over social media and on TV talk shows like "The Ingraham Angle."

One critic on Reddit even pointed out the note appears to be written by someone else when comparing it to Epstein's confirmed handwritten letters.

Attorney Anne P. Mitchell pointed out on X that Epstein's purported 2019 letter to fellow pedophile Larry Nassar turned out to be fake. Mitchell then floated the idea that Epstein's suicide note could also be "fake."

On Wednesday, Fox News Correspondent Kevin Corke went on Laura Ingraham's show and reported that an Epstein family member does not believe the note is the work of Epstein.

In addition, the Department of Justice has not confirmed the authenticity of the note.

As for Tartaglione, the former cop is serving a life sentence in federal prison after being convicted of 4 murders. During a phone interview from prison, Tartaglione recently told The New York Times that he discovered the note in a graphic novel after Epstein's first attempt at suicide.

Tartaglione also said he turned the note over to his lawyers, believing it would be helpful to him if Epstein continued to say that he was trying to hurt Epstein.