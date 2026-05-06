Jeffrey Epstein Alleged Suicide Note Released, See Image

It looks like Jeffrey Epstein may have left a suicide note inside the New York jail where he died.

A federal judge released the alleged suicide note Wednesday ... it had been sealed as part of a criminal case involving Epstein's former cellmate.

The note says ... "They investigated me for months -- FOUND NOTHING!!!"

It mentions 15 or 16 year old charges and says ... "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do -- Bust out cryin! NO FUN -- NOT WORTH IT!!"

Epstein's cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed he found the note in July 2019 after Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell after an apparant suicide attempt.

Epstein did not die then ... but was found dead weeks later at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.