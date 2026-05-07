Jeffrey Epstein Nude Painting From NYC Townhouse Surfaces on eBay

A nude painting from Jeffrey Epstein's New York City townhouse popped up on eBay ... and it sounds like the seller wanted big bucks.

The online auction house had a listing up for "Jeffrey Epstein's Desk Art" ... a lewd depiction of a woman that Epstein hung over his desk ... according to the New York Post.

The eBay listing, which has since been scrubbed, sought $25,000.

Apparently, the seller bought the art from a New Jersey auction and tried to flip it. Epstein's estate sold off a lot of his belongings.

According to the NYP, the eBay listing read ... "You already know why you're here. This is the giclee reproduction of Kees Van Dongen's Femme Fatale that hung above Jeffrey Epstein's desk at his Manhattan mansion. Not a rumor. Federal investigators photographed it."

The lewd artwork is said to be 4x4 feet and is a replica of a piece that sold in 2004 for $5.9 million. The listing said, "Epstein hung a fake and called it a day. Very on brand."