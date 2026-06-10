Nancy Mace Blames Epstein Files Backlash After Losing GOP Primary for South Carolina Governor

Rep. Nancy Mace's bid to become South Carolina's next governor is officially over after the outspoken Republican failed to land an endorsement from President Trump and survive a GOP primary ... and she says the Epstein Files were a factor in her defeat.

Mace conceded the race Tuesday night less than 2 hours after polls closed. She ended up in 5th place with only 12% of the vote, while Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette advanced to a runoff against state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Mace, the first Republican woman from South Carolina elected to Congress, was once a top contender in the race for governor ... but a series of scandals and lack of support for Trump doomed her.

She also blamed backlash from her push to release the Epstein Files ... but said she had no regrets about her work in Congress.

Nancy confirmed she likely lost the Prez's support after she very publicly rallied behind the release of the Epstein Files, which POTUS called "Democrat hoax" ... but she said she "chose to expose the abusers of children" and is "at peace" knowing it hurt her campaign.

Mace added ... "I've seen what happens when good people stay quiet. And I've seen what happens when they don’t. I would choose the latter every single time."

It wasn't just Epstein and the lack of a Trump endorsement that did her in.

In March, she was subject to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegedly attempting to profit from a congressional program meant to help lawmakers afford housing in Washington, DC. A report found she had asked for -- and received -- $9,500 more than she needed.