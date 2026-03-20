BTS Leader RM Injured Ahead of Group's Comeback Concert in Korea

BTS' highly anticipated comeback concert just hit a snag -- the massive K-pop group's leader, RM, injured himself during rehearsals ... but as the saying goes, the show must go on.

While every ARMY across the globe was streaming the new "ARIRANG" Thursday night, BigHit Music dropped the news that the 31-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering an ankle ailment.

The timing couldn't be worse -- the group is slated to take the stage at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Saturday ... an extravaganza that will be streamed on Netflix.

The label said the diagnosis is "a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation)" and he's been advised to wear a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks.

If he doesn't follow the doc's orders, he could risk further strain on the injury ... but BigHit claims RM's performance will only be "partially limited."

That said, the label promised RM will "do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show."

Making sure the injury doesn't get worse is crucial ... as they're slated to hit the road for a world tour next month -- which will last a whole year.

Of course, BTS' new album just dropped at midnight -- the group's first release since their nearly four-year hiatus to complete their mandatory military service.

So far, the reviews from ARMY are overwhelmingly positive ... with the diehard fanbase praising the new sound -- as well as the visuals for their lead single, "SWIM," starring Lili Reinhart.