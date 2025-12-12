BTS Members Reunite After Military Service, Gather in Studio Ahead of Comeback

It's a splendid day for the BTS "ARMY" ... 'cause all seven members are back in the practice room!!! 🤩

Following the completion of their mandatory military services, the idols are reunited and rehearsing for a comeback ... and we've got the BTS pics -- courtesy of the Bulletproof Boy Scouts themselves!!

Fans are privy to their big music plans, but these "bts" photos are extra special ... 'cause it's further evidence ARMY might not have to wait much longer to see RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, and Jung Kook on stage once again.

The boy band's last studio/group album was "Proof" -- released back in 2022 -- and same goes for tour dates.

Somehow, despite their hiatus, the members remained at the top of the music industry ... especially thanks to all their solo work, which dominated the charts.